Africa has been urged to harness the power of digital technologies in order to achieve its continental aspiration and goals.

Speaking during the 2nd Annual Citizens Forum 2023, State Department for Information, Communication and Technology Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui said Digital Governance can promote citizen engagement, enabling them to participate effectively in the decision-making processes that shape their lives.

“Democracy, with its principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, provides the foundation for good governance by embracing digital technologies upon which governments in Africa can enhance their efficiency, responsiveness, and service delivery to citizens,” he said.

This will help foster trust, strengthen democracy and ensure the voices of Africans are heard and are well represented.

African countries need to tap into digital technologies in order to streamline administrative processes, improve public service delivery and create an environment that is conducive for economic growth and development.

Tanui said that emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and robotics are fundamental in the potential of Africa’s growth where it can be employed in various sector like healthcare, agriculture and finance to improve service, automate tasks, revolutionize industries and create new avenues for economic growth.

“Africa should actively invest in research and development in these fields, foster collaboration between academia and industry, and build a workforce equipped with the necessary skills to harness the potential of emerging technologies,” he remarked.

Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Head of Secretariat, William Carew said there is need for digital governance since it will help shape the political landscape and offer new opportunities for citizen participation, transparency and accountability.

“In today’s world, digital technologies offer unprecedented opportunities and challenges, they have the potential for positive transformation, but when improperly used, they can fuel divisions within and between countries, increase insecurity, undermine human rights and exacerbate inequality,” Carew explained.