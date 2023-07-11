Why the visit of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi was rescheduled

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has clarified the postponement of the state visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mutua explained that the visit was rescheduled to allow for the finalization of key MoUs that are crucial for advancing relations between the Kenya and Iran.

“The Iranian President will now arrive tomorrow (Wednesday) for a State Visit,” stated Mutua.

He further emphasized that the visit will provide an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.

During his visit to Kenya, Raisi will hold a bilateral meeting with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi at 7.00AM. He will then proceed to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

The Iranian President was initially scheduled to hold a joint press conference with President Ruto, but the meeting was canceled.

Raisi is embarking on a three-day visit to Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

According to IRNA, this will be the first visit to Africa by an Iranian president in 11 years, and it is part of the government’s inclusive foreign policy.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

“He will lead a delegation from Tehran at the invitation of his counterparts in the host countries to examine potential possibilities for improving commercial and political ties,” the ministry said.

Raisi’s tour aims to strengthen Iran’s position in the $600-billion African economy in line with the administration’s stance on economic multilateralism.