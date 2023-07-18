Gov’t orders closure of day schools in Nairobi and Mombasa

The government has ordered the closure of all-day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi and Mombasa ahead of anti-government demonstrations by Azimio.

In a joint statement signed by Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu Tuesday evening, the schools will remain closed Wednesday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children.

The statement dispatched from Harambee house indicated that the government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public.

“The Government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public tomorrow intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa Counties,” the two CSs said.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that ALL day Primary and Secondary schools within Nairobi and Mombasa Counties SHALL remain closed tomorrow” they stated.

The Ministry of Education will announce the resumption of learning in the aforesaid schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of Wednesday.

Azimio has vowed to push on with the demonstrations from Wednesday through to Friday.