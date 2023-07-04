DP Gachagua attends prayers for Londiani accident victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday joined friends and other leaders in comforting the families of the Londiani crash victims at the interdenominational prayers in Kericho County.

At least 54 people were killed with scores injured in the Friday accident that involved a truck and several passenger vehicles.

The prayer service presided over by church leaders from various denominations is being held in Londiani town.

During this difficult moment, Gachagua earlier in a tweet said his thoughts and prayers of many Kenyans are with all the affected Kenyans.

The government has pledged to support the victims and families of those who perished in the Londiani road accident.

Kericho governor Dr. Eric Mutai assured that the county government would foot the hospital and mortuary bills of the accident victims.

Meanwhile, the driver of the ill-fated trailer that caused the death of over 54 people at Londiani in Kericho County says he lost control of the truck after the brakes failed.

According to 52 years old Gilbert Tuyiemungu, he had collected a consignment of cement from Simba Cement in the Rwanda-registered trailer.

The driver who is admitted to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital says the failure of the breaks and the heavy load of cement occasioned the fast-moving lorry downhill and only heard the screams of people on the side of the road as the truck hurtled downhill crashing into traders at the Londiani junction.

Reporting by Judith Akolo