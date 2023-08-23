Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teased a new single, this time Afrobeat-inspired, featuring Nigerian superstar and singer Ayra Starr.

The former Mixer teased the single, “My Love” live during a performance for Capital Up-close and on her social media pages. According to Capital, “Based on the euphoric chorus and crowd reaction at the gig, ‘My Love’ looks set to be a huge moment for Leigh-Anne and one of the biggest hits of 2023.”

Pinnock has been busy recently with her newly released single “Don’t Say Love” which is her first since Little Mix parted ways.

Speaking about the single Leigh-Anne said that the message behind the song is “strong” and “powerful”. Leigh-Anne wants her fans listening to know that “self-love is the most important kind of love” and the lyrics put that message front and centre.

On the other hand, Ayra Starr, one of Nigeria’s top musicians and one of Kenya’s favourites is currently on a world tour which is set to continue until September. Starr is also one of the Nigerian artists nominated for the inaugural Trace Awards set to take place in October.

Starr was in Kenya early this year to headline the first Shoke Shoke Festival which saw celebrities, government officials and Kenyan fans flock to the KICC.

The single is set to drop on September 8.