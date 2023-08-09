DP Gachagua professes his love for the village

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday took his customary early morning walk in his Nyeri rural home.

Gachagua who described himself as a villager professed his love for the dawn walks while in the village saying it is always a great moment to engage and catch up with fellow villagers and even share lots of laughter.

“I kicked off the day with an early morning walk, an exercise that I particularly love when I am in the village because it is a great moment to engage and catch up with fellow villagers – and even share lots of laughter,” he said.

“It was also reinvigorating to do the kilometers with some of the villagers who joined me in the walk. We had time to bond again” he added.

During the walk, the second in command was captured interacting with learners who had braved the chilly morning, on their way to school.

It was an encounter that took him down memory lane as he reminisced on his school days.

“My interaction with pupils and students on their way to school took me back many years, when I walked bare feet to Kabiru-ini Primary School in the dark and chilly mornings, as we sought an education,” he said.

He went on to report about the positive feedback he got from the residents on infrastructure and the general development initiatives of the Ruto Administration in the region and specifically his area.

“I also bumped into the milkman and had a brief conversation on the Dairy Subsector. I assured him that the subsector will be streamlined, and sooner or later, we will put more money into the farmer’s pocket…. The feedback is good; we will do more across the country to rebuild our Nation” he said.

The DP who has been busy for the last five days when together with his boss President William Ruto embarked on an intense tour of Mt Kenya region said the walk is a well-deserved break.

“Indeed, it was a well-deserved break before joining H.E the President on the last leg of the tight five-day tour that starts in Naromoru, Nyeri County, Gichugu, Kirinyaga County and Thika in Kiambu County.

A key highlight was a visit to one of my late mother’s- best friends, Peris Gathoni.

“We shared memories of some moments with her friend; my mother, Martha Kirigo, recalling, with nostalgia, how the two women of steel hustled to raise us from boys to men” he tweeted.

Gachagua signs off with the saying ‘You can take a man out of the village, but you cannot take the village out of the man; I am always a villager’

The way he relives the fond memories, this man who holds the second most powerful office in Kenya indeed loves the village and is right to proclaim that he will always be a villager.