Lovers of the annual Kenya Music Festival (KMF) will be treated to a new class of music during the 95th Kenya Music Festival set to be held at Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology in Nyeri County.

The 13-day festival kicks off on Thursday, August 11, until August 23 2023.

Pop music, which is a form of music that appeals to a very wide audience, is among 600 classes that students in basic, tertiary and higher education institutions will showcase during the Music fete in Nyeri county.

The Executive Secretary of KMF, Ms JanetLangat said the fete has attracted over 130,000 participants from across the country who will showcase the rich and rainbow-tinged cultures that define Kenya as a nation.

She said the festival is a forum for students to interact, learn, practice and appreciate their culture and that of other communities through various genres of art. The theme of the 2023 Festival is “Nurturing talent for innovation and national development.”

Langat said the festival has achieved its billing as it has helped to preserve varied cultures that define the different communities in the country. She said the festival has provided a forum for intercultural communication—enabling Kenyans to appreciate the aspirations and visions of the communities from which the music is tapped.

Langat said the occasion is an important platform for mentoring and nurturing promising performers of music, dance, elocution, saying learners get a chance to showcase their talents and avail opportunities for career development.

She said the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination, has made all the necessary arrangements for the performances.

“It has ensured that the safety and well-being of our participants is well taken care of,” she added.

Langat revealed that the winners will proceed to the East Africa, Music, Dance and Drama Festival in Arua, in Uganda.

She said the winners of similar festivities from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the United Republic of Tanzania, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Langat said the festival was part of the strategy to enable students in the East African Community to embrace the spirit of integration which lie at the centre of the member countries.