Famous bank robber turned writer is set to grace the Nairobi International Bookfair scheduled to take place from September 27 – October 1, 2023. The fair’s theme is Nurturing Talent Through Publishing.

The 73-year-old writer is expected to give an account of his fascinating life story as well as to advise new and upcoming writers in honour of this year’s theme.

Some of Kiriamiti’s well-known books include My Life in Crime and My Life With A Criminal: Milly’s Story. The former was written while he was serving time at Kamiti Prison and later Naivasha GK Maximum Security Prison for a spate of bank robberies in the 1960s and 70s.

The book became an instant best-seller in the ’80s and ’90s despite Kiriamiti only being a Form-One dropout. In an interview in later years, he explained his meagre education.

“I was actually expelled from school while in Form One for getting into fights with the white boys…who weren’t keen on having to share their facilities with Africans like me,” he said.

Kiriamiti attended the Nairobi School formerly called The Prince of Wales Secondary.

While in prison, Kiriamiti began reading popular crime novelists of the time such as James Hadley Chase, Robert Ludlum and Peter Cheney which gave him the inspiration he needed.

His books were eventually published by The East African Educational Publishers upon the advice of Ngugi wa Thiong’o.

The author is also expected to sign a few copies of his book, My Life in Crime.

The book fair, hosted by The Kenya Publishers Association, will take place at the Sarit Centre Expo hall, in Westlands from 9 am to 6 pm. Entry is free for all.