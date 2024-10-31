EACC arrests four suspects over fake academic certificates 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested four suspects over fake academic certificates.

According to a statement by EACC, the four will be arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Thursday morning.

The four suspects who were arrested Wednesday, have been processed at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and escorted to Court.

The Commission’s Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed the arrested suspects, Edna Bitange, Assistant Elections Officer at IEBC, Mark Sandui Chebitwey, employee of the Commission on Revenue Allocation, Francis Njiru Mfundi, an employee of Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, and Brenda Nelly Sulungai, a Community Development Assistant at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

They will take plea to various charges of forgery of academic certificates.