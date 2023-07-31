Govt to renovate NCPB depots in preparation for bumper harvest

The government will soon start repairing National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots across the country in preparation for a bumper maize harvest, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has said.

Additionally, Mr. Koskei said the government will repair 36 mobile driers and purchase 70 more as part of the government’s efforts towards post-harvest management of farmers’ produce.

“In the next two months, shortage of food will be a thing of the past,” he said today at the African Inland Church (AIC) Kerotet Local Church, Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

Further, Mr. Koskei said the county and national governments will improve the road network in the North Rift, including opening up feeder roads, so that farmers can transport their produce to NCPB stores with ease.

“The government will support the farmers from production level all the way to post-harvest management,” he said.

Mr. Koskei urged farmers not to be taken advantage of by middlemen and advised them to store their produce at NCPB depots for as long as they wish, as they await favourable market prices.

He called on them to adopt modern farming techniques to maximize returns on their investments.

He said the government will soon roll out the second phase of distribution of the subsidized fertilizer throughout the country.

He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, the county’s senator, Jackson Mandago, MPs David Kiplagat (Soy), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), and Julius Rutto (Kesses).

Others present were Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairman, Caleb Kositany, Chebichii Lelei (CAS nominee, Ministry of East African Community, ASALS and Regional Development), Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) director, Veska Kangogo, CEOs, MDs and a host of elected and appointed leaders.