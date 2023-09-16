KDF announces shortlisted candidates for Specialist Officers, tradesmen jobs

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has unveiled the list of shortlisted candidates for the position of Specialist Officers and tradesmen and women.

The list, published on Friday, includes at least 1, 606 candidates who have been shortlisted for the military jobs.

Among them, 347 are Specialist Officers and 1, 259 are candidates for the tradesmen and women positions.

Candidates shortlisted for the tradesmen and women positions are required to report to Embakasi Garisson for interviews on 25th September, 2023 at 8.00AM, while Specialist Officers will attend interviews at the KMA in Lanet, Nakuru at 8.00AM.

KDF’s announcement comes following the conclusion of the recruitment drive which commenced on 28th August, 2023 across 374 recruitment centres in the country.

During the closing of the exercise, Vice Chief of Defense Forces Lieutenant, John Mwangi assured that all the participants would be notified through the official Ministry of Defense Website or through the mainstream media between 17th and 24th of September 2023.

“We wish to thank all the youth who turned up for the recruitment drive your presence was a strong demonstration of your patriotism and desire to serve our great Republic,” he said.

“The Ministry of Defence congratulates all those who were successful and welcome you to participate in the collective delivery of KDF’s constitutional mandate. To those who were not successful, we laud you for courage and competitive spirit and urge you to remain steadfast in your quest for opportunities to serve our country” he added.