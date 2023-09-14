East Africa’s largest healthcare exhibition opens in Nairobi

Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa,-East Africa’s largest healthcare exhibition and congress opened its doors on Wednesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The three day event is set to bring together 5,000+ government officials, healthcare professionals and investors from across the globe to discover the latest healthcare and lab innovations that promise to redefine healthcare delivery in East Africa.

In parallel, the event will also host a series of CPD-accredited conferences that are free to attend for healthcare and lab professionals from East Africa.

Speaking at the event, Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, noted that “With the increase in international pavilions, we are providing the ideal platform for the East Africa healthcare industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world.Apart from the seasoned exhibitors, we have also first-time exhibitors like Siemens, United Imaging, Mindray, and Snibe, some of the leading brands in the world.”

Some of the companies involved at the exhibition include Al Fahim Healthcare Solutions LLC, Siemens Healthineers and Leader Healthcare from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Crown Healthcare from Kenya, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Company Ltd (Snibe) – China, Mindray and United Imaging among others.

“At the end of the exhibition, health stakeholders will be able to determine the best course of action to deliver good and quality healthcare across the East African region. The conferences will also address crucial issues and define solutions for current challenges” Coleman added.

Among the countries present for the conference are United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Pakistan, and India among others.

The second day of the conference will feature a Leaders Summit where Kenya’s dynamic potential and global healthcare innovation will be discussed. Looking to the future, this forum will aim to strengthen its roots in Kenya and spotlight Kenya’s strategic efforts in refining regulations to bolster the healthcare sector in the region.

In addition to this, Medic East Africa has an ever-increasing focus on sustainability to improve its impact environmentally, socially, and economically in the region. The event organizers have taken extra measures such as visitors using electric buses to and from the venue, making use of sustainable building materials encouraging exhibitors to move away from disposable exhibition stands and ensuring all core elements, such as walls, archways, and counters can be re-used.

The exhibition promises to be a transformative event, bringing together the brightest minds in healthcare to drive innovation and progress in the region and will serve as a platform for thought-provoking conversations on a wide range of topics.