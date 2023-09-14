Kenyan Gengetone musician Moses Otieno, popularly known as Fathermoh is Chrome’s new ambassador.

The partnership between the two was announced at the Street Filosofia event as it made its stop in Thika town.

During the event, the musician took to the stage alongside fellow musicians Nviiri the Storyteller, Ndovu Kuu, Ssaru, Breeder LW alongside DJs Kalonje, Hefe and Maddz.

Speaking about the partnership, Chrome Brand Manager, Lilian Mbugua said, “Chrome’s partnership with Fathermoh is set to bring a new level of excitement to the Chrome brand universe. It is also a statement of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and embracing emerging trends in Kenyan culture. With each Sherehe Mtaani event, we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the mainstream spirits market.”

He is a great choice for the Chrome brand as Fathermoh is one of the rising voices of Gengetone within Kenya. His most popular song “Kaskie Vibaya” featuring Ssaru boasts over 9 million views on YouTube and the song title has since become part of Kenya’s conlangs (Constructed Languages).

The Street Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani circuit parties are a way for the Chrome brand to connect with its core audience and build brand loyalty among the vibrant urban Kenyan culture and the people and groups that shape it.

The circuit is expected to make several stops in towns across Kenya throughout the year.