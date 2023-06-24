Embrace technology to boost tourism, Hospitality industry urged

Hoteliers have been challenged to embrace innovation as a means of boosting tourism numbers for both domestic and international visitors in a bid rebuild the sector.

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza noted that rebuilding the tourism sector requires a multifaceted approach that goes beyond refurbishing hospitality facilities.

She said hoteliers must renew their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the well-being of their visitors.

“We must invest in refurbishing our establishments to maintain and refresh our unmatched national brand. We must also upgrade facilities, expand connectivity, provide affordable transport and accommodation,” said Malonza.

Malonza was speaking in Mombasa after officially opening the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers annual symposium.

Speaking during the opening of the event, Malonza emphasized on the need for players in the tourism sector to introduce new and exciting products that enhance the overall visitor experience and position Kenya as a premier destination.

“Protecting and preserving our wildlife, cultural heritage, and diverse ecosystems should be our responsibility as a sector. Let us promote responsible travel, eco-tourism, and environmental protection to create lasting experiences for our visitors,” Malonza said.

She further urged hoteliers to adapt to the evolving needs and preferences of travelers, harnessing technology and creativity to enhance their experiences.

By incorporating eco-friendly initiatives and supporting local businesses, she said the industry can offer authentic and meaningful experiences that resonate with the values of modern travelers.

“There is also a need to build capacity and train our staff to enable them to be at par with current global tourism trends. By investing in our workforce and empowering them with knowledge and skills, we increase Kenya’s competitive advantage as a tourism destination,” she said.