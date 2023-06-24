CS Owalo meets religious leaders drawn from Nyanza region

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Saturday met over 300 religious leaders drawn from Nyanza region.

During the meeting, the CS outlined government’s agenda for the region and reiterated the commitment to work with the churches to develop the region.

Owalo urged the church to use their influence to help create a favourable and conducive environment for private sector investment in the region.

The leaders highlighted some of the most urgent development issues in the region which included solving the menace of flooding in the region, enhancing food production, and creating youth employment.

Additionally, the leaders called on the government to ensure development of the fish industry, attract investment into the region, as well as growing the church in the Nyanza region.

The religious leaders from 55 different religious organizations were drawn from Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Homabay.

Among the church leaders present were Bishop Johannes Angela of the Anglican Church, Father John Pesa of the Coptic Church, Archbishop David Matengo of AIC Church, Archbishop Eng. Caleb Olali of Nomiya Faiths; and Archbishop Musa olanya of Nomiya Church.

Other included Archbishop Musa Osewe of Legio Maria; Archbishop Michael Obego of Nomiya Church; Fauzia Shaban of the Muslim Faith; and Elizabeth Okal, SDA Church.