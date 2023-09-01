EPL trophy tour begins in Nairobi

The English Premier League trophy tour of Kenya kicked off Friday morning in Nairobi.

The viewing journey is expected to give fans an exclusive opportunity to witness the Premier League Trophy and connect them more closely with the League.

The highlight of the event will be its grand showcase tomorrow at the Carnivore Grounds.

Legendary former Nigerian footballer and Super Eagles captain Jay Jay Okocha is accompanying the trophy.

Kenya has hosted the Premier League trophy tour in previous years with supporters allowed to view and take photos with it as part of popularizing the English top flight whose teams such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have a big following in the country.

Meanwhile Lucky participants in the promotion being spearheaded by the tour sponsors Rubis Kenya will have the chance to clinch the ultimate prize: an all-inclusive trip to witness a top tier Premier League game in London.

The reward will include behind-the-scenes tour of the Stadium, with a chance to see the Club dressing rooms, player’s tunnel, pitch side and much more.

Speaking at the launch, RUBiS Energy Kenya Group MD, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron commented,

“The launch of this campaign is RUBiS Energy Kenya’s commitment to bring exceptional experiences to our loyal customers. Castrol’s world-class innovative products provide oils, fluids and lubricants for every driver, every rider, and every industry. Customers will be able to access the Castrol products through over 280 RUBiS retail stations. By marrying the thrill of football with the trust of the RUBiS and Castrol brands, we are setting a new benchmark in consumer promotions.”

The campaign stetching to 12 weeks runs from 1st September to 24th November 2023.