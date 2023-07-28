Ex-MP Sakwa Bunyasi appointed KDC Board Chair

Dr. Sakwa Bunyasi has been appointed as new Chairman of the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC).

In a statement, KDC Board said the former Nambale MP brings a wealth of expertise and experience from both the public and the private sector.

“He has a proven record as an exceptional leader with a visionary approach and dedication to economic development, which align perfectly with KDC’s strategic goals,” said the Board.

Welcoming the news, Hon Sakwa Bunyasi said he was deeply honoured to assume the role of the Chairman of the Board at KDC.

“I look forward to working closely with the board members and the dedicated team at the Corporation to ensure we achieve our objectives and help the Country’s growth in manufacturing, increase exports and attract foreign direct investments,” he said.

At the same time, KDC board has appointed Ms. Norah Ratemo as the Director General.

With over 15 years of experience in Credit Risk Management, Ms. Ratemo holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with Finance Option from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Bachelor of Commerce with an Accounting Option.

She is also a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Institute of Certified Investment Financial Analysts (ICIFA).

The government in addition appointed new members to the Board namely; Ms. Faith Mwaura, Ms. Sigee Koech, Ms. Caroline Muigai, and Mr. Benjamin Muketha.

They join PS, Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, State Department for Investments promotion, Ministry of Investments Trade and Industry, Michael A. Kahika, alternate Director to the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Planning and Judith Kerich.