Government launches Kwa Andu a Kiome dam in Mbeere

The government through the National Drought Management Authority has excavated and fenced Kwa Andu a Kiome dam, constructed a water kiosk, livestock trough, sanitation facilities and training at a total cost of Ksh 6.3M.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community, Arid and Semi Arid Lands and Regional Development Rebecca Miano said the dam is going to serve about 200 families spread across six villages in Kivue and Nguthi sub-locations and almost 4,000 livestock.

The CS was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

The dam is expected to hold more than 15 Million litres of water.

The launch of the dam is among several interventions implemented by National Drought Management Authority, Kenya to build community resilience to drought and climate change in the county.

The community, which previously trekked 7 kilometres for water at River Thura, donated the land on which the earth dam sits.

The dam will also serve two primary and a secondary school.

In the last financial year, National Drought Management Authority spent Ksh 25.8M on various community projects in Mbeere North, Mbeere South and Embu East.