Government launches Mama-Pima cooking oil dispenser

The government will start palm oil farming starting next year in a bid to help lower the cost of edible oil.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said the initiative will be a joint move between Kenya and Indonesia and will target three counties namely; Homabay, Lamu and Tharaka Nithi.

The CS was speaking as he launched the Mama-Pima cooking oil dispenser in Dagoretti, Nairobi County, aimed at enabling Kenyans to purchase cooking oil in small quantities and at more affordable rates than the prevailing market prices.

“I have this afternoon launched the Mama pima, oil dispenser meant for hustlers in this country. Our people can now buy cooking oil at very affordable rates, from as low as 10 shillings to cook for a day.” CS Kuria said.

He added that, Kenya imports edible oils to a tune of more than 100 Billion per year noting that this must stop.

“Together with Governors from counties that can grow oil,we have embarked on empowering farmers to plant palm oil.” He added.

The CS lauded the initiative saying it is in line with the Kenya Kwanza government’s Bottom Up Economic Model which seeks to empower low-income earners.

On his part, Cooperatives and Micro and Small Enterprise Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, urged women and youth groups to apply for group hustler fund and be able to purchase these machines and set up businesses in their areas.