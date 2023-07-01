Kakamega Homeboyz edge out Tusker to lift Mozzart Bet Cup

Kakamega Homeboyz were crowned winners of the 2023 Mozzart Bet FKF Cup after narrowly defeating Tusker FC 1-0 in an entertaining final played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani,Nairobi.

After a goalless first half Kakamega Homeboyz who had hit the cross in the opening 45 minutes finally found the breakthrough via well time Kevin Amwayi’s left foot shot in the 73rd minute.

The goal stood for most part of the match if not the whole tie guranteeing the Kakamega based outfit the win and the title a first in their two decade history.

The win earns them a lost to represent Kenya at next seaosn CAF secondary club competition,the Confederations Cup.

Additionally, the team coached by Patrick Odhiambo walked away with winners prize of Ksh.2 million awhile Tusker was rewarded Ksh1Million for finishing in second place.

In a preceding third place encounter, AFC Leopards beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 thanks to Eugene Mukangula’s 67th minute strike.

AFC leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo was named the tournaments best goalkeeper while Tusker’s Eric Otieno earned got Top Scorer award, Kakamega Homeboyz’s Moses Shummah emerged as the tourney’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).