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Gov’t extends six-month waiver on ID replacement fees

The waiver period runs from April 30, 2026, to October 30, 2026.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The government has extended by a further six months the waiver on fees charged for replacement of national identity cards and changes in personal particulars.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the extension has been effected through a Special Gazette Notice issued under the Registration of Persons Act.

According to the notice, the waiver period will now run from April 30, 2026, to October 30, 2026, effectively replacing the previous six-month window provided under the Registration of Persons Rules.

The amendment, made under section 16 of the Registration of Persons Act, adjusts Rule 13 of the principal rules by replacing the earlier timeline with the newly specified dates.

Murkomen said the decision is intended to ensure more citizens are able to obtain essential identification documents without financial barriers, noting that IDs remain central to accessing government services and economic opportunities.

“This move complements other measures spearheaded by President William Ruto, including the scrapping of charges for first-time ID applicants and the authentication fee for birth certificates, as well as the removal of extra vetting for border communities,” said Murkomen.

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The CS urged eligible Kenyans to take advantage of the waiver period to register or update their identification documents within the stipulated timeline.

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