Landslide blocks Iten-Kabarnet Road near Kolol as heavy rains persist

A landslide has blocked a section of the Iten-Kabarnet Road near Kolol following heavy rainfall in various parts of the country.

In a public notice, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the incident has disrupted traffic flow along the key route.

The authority however assured that repair and restoration works are underway as engineers move to reopen the road and restore normal movement.

KeNHA urged motorists who have not yet begun their journeys to consider an alternative route through Iten-Eldoret-Eldama Ravine-Kabarnet.

Road users have also been advised to exercise caution and comply strictly with instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the scene to manage safety and traffic flow.

KeNHA said it is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as restoration efforts continue.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rains being experienced in many parts of the country are likely to continue until mid-May.