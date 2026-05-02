Varsity to sponsor vulnerable law students

Students aspiring to study law at Zetech University are set to benefit from a new scholarship programme aimed at supporting bright learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue legal education.

Through the recently launched TechSheria Scholarship, selected students joining to pursue Bachelors of Law programme at the institution’s Law School will receive full tuition sponsorship.

The programme, according to the university seeks to widen access to legal education while nurturing future lawyers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Njenga Munene said the scholarship reflects the institution’s commitment to ensuring that deserving students are not denied education because of economic hardship.

He noted that education remains a powerful tool for creating equal opportunities and empowering young people to become agents of change in society.

Through the scholarship, talented students from vulnerable families will have a chance to pursue careers in law and contribute positively to their communities.

“Through the TechSheria Scholarship, we are breaking financial barriers that have long prevented vulnerable but deserving students from pursuing legal education. By widening access to law studies, we are not only empowering young people to achieve their dreams but also laying the foundation for greater access to justice in the long term, especially for underserved communities,” said Prof Munene.

Dean of the Zetech Law School, Dr. Eric Kibet, said the scholarship goes beyond financial support and aims to invest in justice, equity and leadership among young Kenyans.

He explained that the programme will identify students who demonstrate strong academic performance, leadership abilities and a commitment to community service.

“The Scholarship is designed to nurture a new generation of legal professionals who understand the value of service, leadership and social justice. We want to support students with strong academic potential and a passion for making a difference, ensuring they can pursue law regardless of their financial background,” Dr Kibet said.