100 golfers to battle in 10th Leg NCBA Golf Series at Migaa

Over 100 golfers are expected to take part in the 10th leg of NCBA golf series at Migaa golf club.

The Migaa leg comes at a crucial point in the series calendar, with players keen to book their places at the season-ending Grand Finale scheduled for November 28, 2026, at Karen Country Club.

This leg follows a successful and competitive outing at Sigona Golf Club last weekend, where over 260 golfers participated in one of the most attended events of the series so far.

At Sigona, Akshay Chandaria emerged as the Overall Gross Men Winner after returning an impressive 76 gross, while Rachel Ndei claimed the Overall Gross Lady title with 90 gross. Both players secured their qualification to the Grand Finale.

Adam Tayebjee finished as the men’s runner-up with 77 gross, while M.N. Njoroge also posted 77 gross to take third place after countback. In the ladies’ category, Jane Njau delivered a strong performance to finish as runner-up