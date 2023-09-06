Gov’t extends Varsity funding application deadline for a month

The Ministry of Education has extended for a month the application deadline for university students seeking scholarships and loans for the 2023/2024 academic year from September 7 to October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the move will ensure 100pc transition to universities.

The CS also announced the waving of National Identity requirement for students yet to attain the age of 18 years to allow them apply for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

“As per the Cabinet directive on 29th August 2023, the Ministry of Education has waived the requirement of a National Identity card for the students who have not attained the age of 18 years to allow them to apply for loans,” said Machogu.

The CS also directed the Universities Fund and HELB to put in place measures to commence immediate and speedy processing of scholarships and bursaries for all students.

“The Universities Fund and Higher Education Loans Board must station their staff at all Huduma Centres countrywide to assist students in need of assistance regarding the application process for scholarships and loans,” said Machogu.

According to the Ministry, as of September 5 a total of 156, 532 students had applied for both Universities Fund scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board loans which translates to 60pc of students placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

However, potential total applicants of 265,000 students have yet to apply for the scholarships and loans.