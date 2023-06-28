Gov’t pledges to disburse capitation to public schools on time

The Government has pledged to ensure the timely disbursement of capitation to enable public schools to operate optimally.

Speaking during the ongoing Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) conference in Mombasa, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said measures have been put in place to facilitate timely disbursement of the money going forward.

He said the additional budgetary allocation to the education ministry in the next financial year will also facilitate the successful implementation of junior secondary education, and have at least 5 million students benefit from the now expanded school feeding program.

Machogu at the same time urged the youth to enroll in a new 4-month course recently introduced by the Education Ministry in TVET institutions to enable them secure job placements in foreign countries.

He also urged teachers to further their education online once the National Open University receives its full charter.

Over 900 principals from public secondary schools converged in Mombasa to discuss school capitation and implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) among other pertinent issues affecting the education sector.