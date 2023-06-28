Sonko lauded for reforming the life of Congestina Achieng

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has continued to receive overwhelming backing from Kenyans over his initiative to change the lifestyle of former legendary boxer Congestina Achieng who accomplished her rehabilitation program at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini.

In a series of tweets and posts on social media platforms, the local sporting stakeholders and politicians across the devide lauded Sonko for his bold step that has seen the 45 year-old secure full recovery after suffering from mental illness since 2011 having been diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder.

“My brother Mike Sonko ,what you have done to my sister Conje is historical .You are a great human being” wrote Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi.

His words were echoed by the Secretary General of Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) Stephen Mutoro.

“Mike Sonko transformation of Conjestina Achieng should offer real hope to all people out there hurting. They must put on the ‘half-full’ cap – believing in themselves. Path of possibilities. Same as trusting President William Ruto on #BudgetKE2023 turning around the not-so-good Kenyan economy into a Singapore of Africa.Transformation is about turnarounds.Hongera Sonko” noted Mutoro

Lawyer,Governance expert and Gender activist Phannie Kwegah on her part wrote-Sonko deserves an applause for bringing Conjestina back to life. Her skin has a glow and that’s a smile we never knew it would return given the hopelessness she was in before Sonko rescued her.She was sinking deep in to oblivion.But here she is, back.I pray for her total healing.I hope, we meet people who take chances on us and give us that second shot at life.

On June 11,the flamboyant politician sponsored a boxing fight in an event that brought together the former Boxing champion nicknamed “Hands of Stone” and the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika in Mombasa.

“Conje’s story is one of a fighter’s spirit that refuses to be extinguished. Despite facing personal challenges and setbacks in life, she has emerged back stronger and more determined than before. Throughout her rehabilitation journey, Conjestina has shown incredible strength, both physically and mentally. Her unwavering commitment to better herself has inspired alot of youths that were almost giving up in life” he said.

She became the first African to clinch an international title as the middleweight champion in the Women’s International Boxing Federation (WIBF),an achievement that made her dominate media space, with her promoters trying to slot in interviews and endorsements in her busy schedule for companies that fought to have her as a brand

“She loved her thing. Boxing was her passion, and she was one of the most dedicated people I have worked with.In the ring, she was brutal, fast and calculating. Her opponents feared her blow, with some bowing out before end of matches. The wins were many, punctuated by camera clicks and curious boxers who wondered how she does it,” says her former coach Julius Odhiambo, reminiscing about Conjestina’s past glory.

Conje as she’s commonly known is the gym instructor and head security at Salama Bling Beach resort, Kanamai and together with her family, they have agreed that she will live and work at the Coast, with supervised visits to her home in Siaya