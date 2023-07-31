The Moipei sisters recently met with the PS, Ministry of Tourism

In a quest to market and showcase the beauty and hidden gems of Kenya, the Ministry of Tourism will begin partnering with some of Kenya’s most recognisable faces and voices in order to create unforgettable and immersive experiences.

In a statement released to the public, the Ministry acknowledged the profound influence of creatives in conveying messages to a global audience.

“The Ministry of Tourism is on a quest to collaborate with musicians and storytellers, to unveil the hidden gems of Kenya and offer visitors an unforgettable and immersive experience of the nation’s diverse wonders,” the statement read in part.

“In this pursuit, the Ministry acknowledges the profound influence of artists, especially musicians, who possess a unique ability to convey the essence of Kenya to a global audience. These talented individuals can effectively capture the very soul of the country, bringing to life the extraordinary experiences that lie in every nook and cranny of its diverse landscape.”

Using the example of the Moipei Quartet Sisters, who recently appeared on a local TV station for an interview, the ministry said that they were the front-runner in marketing Kenya.The Principal Secretary, the State Department of Tourism, John Ololtua, also commended the quartet for their exceptional accomplishments and acknowledged their role as front-runners in marketing Kenya through their captivating songs.

“Their harmonies masterfully weave the stories of Kenya’s rich cultures, magnificent wildlife, mouthwatering cuisines, and warm hospitality. Beyond mere entertainment, their music serves as an educational medium, inspiring listeners to explore the awe-inspiring wonders of Kenya. The Moipei sisters stand as powerful influencers, compelling audiences worldwide to experience the magic that Kenya has to offer,” the statement continued.

This is not the first time the ministry has lauded the reach of creatives and athletes. In previous years, the Ministry has leveraged personalities like Eliud Kipchoge and Edie Kenzo to showcase Kenya’s uniqueness.

“With musicians and storytellers as the conduits of Kenya’s soul, the Ministry envisions a future where travellers from around the globe are irresistibly drawn to explore and experience the magic of Kenya’s hidden gems firsthand. Together, through art and exploration, we will showcase the essence of Magical Kenya to the world, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who embark on this transformative journey.”