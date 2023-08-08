Home NEWS County News Govt vows to support middle level medical campuses

Govt vows to support middle level medical campuses

Christine Muchira
Principal Secretary Public Health Mary Muthoni at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nyeri Campus

The Government will progressively support KMTC Nyeri and other campuses to meet their staff and facilities requirements.

This according to Principal Secretary Public Health Mary Muthoni who was speaking during her visit at the Kenya Medical Training College to assess the available human resource and infrastructure in view of establishing the gaps that need to be addressed.

The PS said the government will also endeavour to facilitate the middle level medical colleges to continue offering courses that are responsive to local needs and conform to international standards of practice.

