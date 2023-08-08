First Lady champions for uptake of science courses to support govt’s agenda

The First Lady has encouraged girls in secondary schools to take science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Courses, which are paramount in Tuesday’s rapidly evolving world.

The First Lady emphasised the critical importance of STEM courses to Kenya’s economic growth as envisioned in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (also known as BETA).

Kenya aims to grow the manufacturing contribution to GDP to 20pc by 2030, which requires the country to have sufficient skilled labour to work in the manufacturing sector.

Over the past years, we have seen a steady rise in girls excelling in STEM subjects that drive economic growth and innovation globally. Our learners must be well-equipped to participate in these transformative sectors.

Mama Rachel Ruto spoke in Narok County during Thanksgiving Day for the Ole Tipis Girls Secondary School class of 2022, which produced the first-ever “A” grade in Narok County.

The First Lady later commissioned a community borehole in the school that was provided by drilled by the State Department of Water and Irrigation and an Ultra-Modern Science complex that will house science laboratories and classrooms.