Gov’t will not interfere with constitutional offices, DP Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the government will respect the independence of the constitutional commissions and offices, challenging them to execute their mandate without fear or favour.

Speaking when he met members of the institutions at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Gachagua said their interest was to enhance the relations between the bodies for them to serve people better.

“We have no intention to encroach in their constitutional mandates and operations. We will never interfere with their independence because a country is as strong as its institutions. We will respect their decisions,” said the DP

The DP, who has been handed the mandate of being the liaison between the Government and the offices by President William Ruto, said they will continue engaging with them to ensure challenges frustrating their work are dealt with.

“My office will be open and ready to work with them in case of disputes,” he said

Gachagua said the President had shown his readiness to respect the independent offices by appointing judges of the High Court and Court of Appeal who had been rejected immediately he was sworn in.

The DP also said the Government had raised the allocation for the Judiciary from Sh18 billion to Sh22 billion to undertake its functions without being curtailed or its independence being interfered with.

The DP further asked the institutions to seek better ways to solve disputes to save the taxpayers’ money from costly legal fees.