Graft: EACC freezes assets belonging to Vihiga County chiefs

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured court orders freezing two prime properties partly purchased using money stolen from Vihiga County Government.

The main suspects in the fraud are the county head of procurement, his two wives, one of them an employee of the county, the then chief officer and his wife (both employees of the county), and eight others

The anti-graft agency obtained the orders Tuesday through an Application to the High Court filed under a Certificate of Urgency.

The apartments located at Nextgen Park and Fourways Junction are valued at Ksh14 Million and Ksh13.5 Million respectively.

EACC has promised to give a comprehensive report detailing how the funds were embezzled and the spousal relationships.

“A detailed brief including details of the spousal relationships of the County Officials involved and the embezzlement Money Flow Chart will be ready in the afternoon,” said EACC in a statement