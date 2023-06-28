Meru County targets Ksh710M in revenue collection

By Jeff Mwangi

Meru County is targeting to raise its revenue collection to Ksh 710 million in the new 2023/24 financial year that starts July 1.

The projected revenue is almost double from Ksh 410 million collected so far in the current financial year 2022/2023.

Meru County revenue board general manager Francis Mungai is optimistic that in the remaining days, revenue will increase from the already collected Ksh 410 million to Ksh 420 million.

He is attributing the revenue growth to concerted efforts by the county boss, Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza to seal graft loopholes.

Mungai further highlighted strides made so far under Governor Kawira’s tenure namely automation of key services and increase of POS (portable gadgets used to key in money collected by revenue collectors) from 82 to 282.

He also pointed out that cooperation between the Matatu sector and the county government has led to regular payment of taxes.

Previously the county was losing up to Ksh 5 million monthly in unpaid taxes.