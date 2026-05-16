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Group rejects Obado’s plea bargain deal in Ksh 73.4M graft case

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court yesterday

The National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has rejected a decision by the Milimani Anti-Corruption court to uphold a Plea Bargain agreement negotiated DPP and former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The deal will see Obado forfeit an equivalent of three times what he took from the public coffers. The accused persons, who had initially been charged with the theft of Ksh 73.4 million from the County Government of Migori, agreed to surrender assets worth approximately Ksh 235.6 million.

In a statement following the Courts decision, NIA maintained that justice in corruption cases must go beyond negotiated settlements and partial restitution.

“Public funds stolen from Kenyans must be fully recovered and all individuals found culpable must face the full force of the law, including custodial sentences where appropriate,” they said.

The umbrella noted that corruption cannot be treated as negotiable commercial dispute where those accused of looting surrender assets and walk free.

“Anything less risks entrenching a dangerous culture of impunity where public office becomes an avenue for personal enrichment without meaningful consequences,” said NIA.

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They called upon the National Assembly, the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), the Judiciary and ODPP to review the limits of plea bargaining and ensure that  public interest and victims’ remain central.

They further called upon the Government to strengthen systems for full public recovery, transparency and monitoring of surrendered assets.

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