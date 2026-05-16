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Eldoret: Man sentenced to life for defiling 11-year-old girl

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A court sitting in Eldoret sentenced a man convicted of defiling an 11-year-old girl to life imprisonment.

Principal Magistrate Caroline Wattimah delivered the sentence after finding the accused guilty of the offence committed on diverse dates between 21/10/24 and 10/11/24 at Kamagut Area, Kamagut Location, Turbo Sub-County within Uasin Gishu County.

During the trial, the victim testified that the accused, who was her mother’s boyfriend, defiled her in her mother’s bed. She further informed the court that the accused threatened her against disclosing the incident, warning that he would “pour glue into her mouth” if she told anyone.

In sentencing submissions, the Director of Public Prosecutions, through Prosecution Counsel Fredrick Rapando, urged the court to apply the law and impose the mandatory life sentence.

The prosecution further prayed that the accused be declared a dangerous sexual offender and that the victim be granted access to treatment and psychosocial support.

The court concurred with the prosecution’s submissions, declared the accused a dangerous sexual offender, and directed that the victim be accorded access to medication and psychosocial support services.

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