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Tessie Musalia calls for concerted efforts to improve welfare of street children

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read
Tessie Musalia on Saturday joined hundreds of participants from different walks of life in Mombasa during the annual Wemathon held at the Butterfly Pavilion Forest Trail

The spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Tessie Musalia has called for stronger collaboration between the government, civil society and the private sector to support vulnerable children across the country.

Mrs Musalia on Saturday joined hundreds of participants from different walks of life in Mombasa during the annual Wemathon held at the Butterfly Pavilion Forest Trail and organised by the Wema Centre to support healthcare for street-connected children.

Funds raised from the event, which featured running, walking, cycling and Zumba dance competitions, will go towards establishing a clinic at the centre to provide medical services for street children.

She affirmed that children’s rights in Kenya are protected by the Constitution and various legislations. She cited Article 53 of the Bill of Rights, which guarantees every child fundamental rights and freedoms that “safeguard their dignity and future.”

Mrs Musalia said the government has taken bold steps to strengthen child protection systems through the publication of the Public Finance Management Fund Child Welfare Regulations aimed at establishing the Children Welfare Fund.

“It is therefore encouraging to see institutions such as the Wema Centre living out these principles every single day through their commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, educating and reintegrating children back into society,” said Mrs Musalia.

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She lauded the work of the centre, noting that its efforts go beyond service delivery to restoring dignity, hope, love and opportunities for children who deserve a chance to dream and thrive.

“It reminds us that protecting children is not the sole responsibility of the government. It is a collective responsibility shared by families, communities and institutions,” she said.

On Friday, Mrs Musalia’s Ushiriki Wema organisation, in partnership with the government, Equity Afya and the Wema Centre, enabled children from the centre and surrounding communities to access various Huduma Centre and healthcare services.

“At the heart of this partnership is one single truth: no single organisation can meet the needs of our children alone. When we come together, we can reach further, serve better and restore dignity where it is needed most,” stated Mrs Musalia.

“This is what true partnership looks like. Government, private sector and civil society coming together not just in principle, but in action, to improve the well-being of our citizens, especially our children,” she added.

Mrs Musalia further emphasised that partnerships are essential for growth, innovation and sustainability, enabling organisations to achieve more collectively than they would working alone.

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