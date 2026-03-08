GSU partners with FKF Nairobi West in fostering community policing through football

General Service Unit(GSU) and FKF Nairobi West have partnered to organize several exhibition matches aimed at promoting both grassroots football and fostering police and community relationship.

Under the partnership, GSU will organize several exhibition matches with communities from the informal settlements in Nairobi County to promote peace through collaboration.

FKF Nairobi West Branch Chairman Bernard Omondi said the partnership will go along way in bringing cohesiveness between police and the community.

“Today’s event is an initiative between FKF Nairobi West Branch and the General Service Units, GSU. So basically it’s a super Sunday whereby we are promoting grassroot football and we are also involving the police and the GSU to use football as a platform for community awareness, outreach and also to reach out to the community.”said omondi

GSU Legends drew 1-1 with Dagoretti Legends in one of the three Super Sunday fixtures while City Inspectorate beat Vipawa Ladies by a solitary goal at the Nairobi County Council grounds in Dagoretti Corner.

Head of Sports at the GSU Nick Okoth revealed their intention of using the football game to promote peace and peaceful co-existence between the police and the community within Nairobi County.

“I am intending to go more deeper to Kawangwari, inside Kawangwari, so that I can converge with the people, converge with the community, tell them what I do. Because they think that apart from bringing peace there is another thing that we don’t do. But we do such kind of community work, like sporting activities, and in fact I will welcome even them to come to GSW headquarters and I think we play together.”Okoth stated

Before the matches, Division One’s Red Berets visited Real Hope Community Foundation, a center for the orphans and children suffering from cerebral palsy in Dagoretti, donating food and sanitary items.