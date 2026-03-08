FootballSports

GSU partners with FKF Nairobi West in fostering community policing through football

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

General Service Unit(GSU) and FKF Nairobi West have partnered to organize several exhibition matches aimed at promoting both grassroots football and fostering police and community relationship.

Under the partnership, GSU will organize several exhibition matches with communities from the informal settlements in Nairobi County to promote peace through collaboration.

FKF Nairobi West Branch Chairman Bernard Omondi said the partnership will go along way in bringing cohesiveness between police and the community.

“Today’s event is an initiative between FKF Nairobi West Branch and the General Service Units, GSU. So basically it’s a super Sunday whereby we are promoting grassroot football and we are also involving the police and the GSU to use football as a platform for community awareness, outreach and also to reach out to the community.”said omondi

GSU Legends drew 1-1 with Dagoretti Legends in one of the three Super Sunday fixtures while City Inspectorate beat Vipawa Ladies by a solitary goal at the Nairobi County Council grounds in Dagoretti Corner.

Head of Sports at the GSU Nick Okoth revealed their intention of using the football game to promote peace and peaceful co-existence between the police and the community within Nairobi County.

King Mohammed VI Academy the jewel behind Morocco’s football success
SportPesa unveils Ksh 11M mega jackpot bonus winner
De la Fuente says ‘unaware’ of forced kiss scandal backlash
FKF Div 1: MOFA edges out Zoo Kericho

“I am intending to go more deeper to Kawangwari, inside Kawangwari, so that I can converge with the people, converge with the community, tell them what I do. Because they think that apart from bringing peace there is another thing that we don’t do. But we do such kind of community work, like sporting activities, and in fact I will welcome even them to come to GSW headquarters and I think we play together.”Okoth stated

Before the matches, Division One’s Red Berets visited Real Hope Community Foundation, a center for the orphans and children suffering from cerebral palsy in Dagoretti, donating food and sanitary items.

StarTimes acquires exclusive pay TV broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023
 2026 World Cross Country Championships medals unveiled
2024 CHAN Chronicles: Team Profile: DR Congo
Italy, Mexico,Spain qualify for the FIFA U-20 round of 16 as Brazil crashes out
Chana, Tundo, Karan, Hamza top star-studded KNRC Safari entries at season’s Round 2
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Athletics: Mark Otieno sets sight on World Relays Championship ticket
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Athletics: Mark Otieno sets sight on World Relays Championship ticket
Athletics Sports
Giant killing BB Bread Fc dumps Gor Mahia out MozzartBet Cup
Football Sports
Ugandan Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon
Athletics Sports
Kisii: Civil Society Organisations urge gov’t to invest more in women
County News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Pink Ladies Cup: Harambee Starlets set to face Chinese Taipei in opener

RallySports

Kenya Power Injects KShs 7.1 Million to Light Up 2025 WRC Safari Rally

FootballSports

Gor Mahia go down to Al Ahly CAF champions league clash in Nairobi

FootballSports

Tom Alila announces his FKF Presidential bid prioritising on players welfare

Show More