Athletics: Mark Otieno sets sight on World Relays Championship ticket

Bernard Okumu
Former 100m national record holder Mark Otieno has set his sights on qualifying for the upcoming athletics championships including the Africa Athletics Championshiops,World Relays and 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow,Scotland.

Mark a three time 100m national record holder has intensified his preparations fine tuning his tactics,speed and endurance with an intent of featuring in  both the 100m and 200m races this season.

Mark who holds a personal best of 20.41seconds over the 200m distance has expressed the intention of lowering the time but remains guarded on when this could happen.

Mark is expected to partner with team Kenya sprinters who include Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and reigning 200m champion Samuel Chege in the World Relays bound team.

The World Relays Championshiop is set for April 2-3rd in Gaborone,Botswana while Africa Championship is expected to be held in Ghana in May with the national trials set for later this month.

