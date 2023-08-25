MP Njeri Maina records statement with DCI over attack

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina who was reportedly attacked by goons sustaining serious head injuries has recorded a statement at DCI offices in Kerugoya.

The legislator who has been hospitalised at Nairobi hospital since the Tuesday, August 22, 2023 incident arrived at the offices Friday morning in a wheelchair, accompanied by her lawyer among others Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Omollo.

Together with a section of MPs, we visited Kirinyaga County Women Rep, Hon. Njeri Maina.



Hon. Njeri is currently undergoing treatment at the Nairobi hospital after an attack by political goons while inspecting a project in the county.



Hon. Maina is responding well to treatment… pic.twitter.com/7jWNOXkVwG — Rt.Hon.Dr.Moses Wetang'ula (@HonWetangula) August 23, 2023

She got hurt after a meeting she was attending turned chaotic. The legislator who spoke immediately after the fracas told journalists she was attacked while on foot on a meet-the-people tour in Kerugoya town. Maina said she was blocked by goons who wanted to bar her from addressing the people.

“It’s people I know. I have bled but I will defend the people of Kirinyaga County. I have been elected here in Kirinyaga and people must get their rights,” she said.

The Woman Rep in the company of Baragwi Ward MCA David Mathenge was immediately rushed to Kerugoya Hospital where she was treated before being transferred to Nairobi Hospital.

Residents and Members of the National Assembly have condemned the attack.

The Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wa told the House that the Member is in a stable condition after having been taken to hospital for treatment.

“I am told she is in stable condition and we wish her quick recovery. I hope the police and the authorities will move with speed to bring her attackers to book,” said Ichung’wa.

The Leader of the Minority Party, Opiyo Wandayi said police investigations on the matter must move beyond just the attackers to the real financiers of the incident.

“Violence in whatever form must be condemned. We demand that all those responsible be summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements and if possible be taken to court,” said Wandayi

Other Members who spoke said the incident was unfortunate and totally uncalled for noting that the Member is one the most active in the House. The legislators have called upon investigative agencies to promptly apprehend not only the assailants but also those who potentially orchestrated and financed the attack.

DEVELOPING STORY