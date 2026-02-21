Huawei Kenya DigiTruck graduates 200 youth in Wajir East, strengthening digital inclusion

Huawei Kenya, through its flagship DigiTruck programme, Friday marked the graduation of 200 youth at the ICT Hall in Wajir East, following the successful completion of an intensive digital skills training programme aimed at expanding access to digital opportunities in underserved communities.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Ummi Bashir, Principal Secretary, State Department for Culture, the Arts & Heritage; Aden Daudi, MP for Wajir East; and the Wajir County Commissioner.

Speaking during the ceremony, PS Ummi Bashir underscored the economic importance of digital skills in today’s rapidly evolving world.

“The skills you have acquired over the past six weeks are not just training outcomes, they are economic opportunities. What you have learned through the DigiTruck programme equips you to earn a living, secure employment, or even create jobs for others. As we move deeper into a digital world driven by technology and social media, these skills are essential for meaningful participation in today’s economy,” she said.

The DigiTruck programme is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services and the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy, and equips participants with practical competencies in basic ICT literacy, online safety, digital productivity tools, entrepreneurship, and data privacy.

Commending the initiative, Aden Daudi noted its role in removing barriers to opportunity for young people in Wajir East.

“The commitment shown by these trainees demonstrates the value of investing time in digital skills. This programme has removed barriers that once limited access to opportunity, especially for young people who relied solely on mobile phones. Digital literacy is no longer optional; it is a foundation for empowerment and economic inclusion,” he said.

One of the programme beneficiaries highlighted the immediate impact of the training on access to opportunities.

“The digital training programme transformed my skills in just ten days. I learned how to operate a computer and gained essential digital literacy, which has opened up new opportunities for me. Previously, relying only on my phone limited what I could do, but now I can confidently apply for scholarships and access opportunities that were out of reach before,” the graduate said.

The Huawei DigiTruck is a solar-powered mobile classroom designed to deliver free, hands-on digital skills training directly to communities across Kenya, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

Reaffirming Huawei’s commitment to Kenya’s digital transformation agenda, Yuta Leng, Director of Public Affairs at Huawei Kenya, said the initiative continues to play a critical role in bridging the digital divide.

“Huawei is pleased to partner with the Government of Kenya to train young people in Wajir County in ICT skills, data privacy, and data protection. Through initiatives like DigiTruck, we are ensuring that every community has the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” Leng said.

The Wajir East cohort adds to a growing number of beneficiaries across the country who have gained valuable digital skills through the DigiTruck programme. Wajir becomes the 40th county to be reached by DigiTruck, bringing the total youth trained to 9,000.

Huawei Kenya will continue rolling out the initiative nationwide, with plans to reach all counties in Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and national development.