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Iran says no agreement finalized with US

Xinhua
By Xinhua
2 Min Read
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei speaks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei speaks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that no agreement has been finalized with the United States yet and the exchange of messages between the two sides is continuing.

Baghaei made the remarks in a telephone interview with state-run IRIB TV, after U.S. President Donald Trump outlined conditions for a deal with Iran and said he would soon make a decision.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s current focus in the negotiations “is on ending the war.”

“We have no talk on details of the issues pertaining to Iran’s uranium enrichment or enriched uranium at this stage,” he said.

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Speaking about the possible re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said future management of the strait “concerns only Iran and Oman.”

Earlier in the day, in a social media post, Trump outlined his demands, saying, “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

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“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated,” Trump said, noting that the U.S. naval blockade “will now be lifted.”

He also said Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.

Trump added that “no money will be exchanged, until further notice,” apparently referring to Iran’s frozen assets and the financial compensation demanded by Iran.

Iran, the United States, and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Over the past weeks, the United States and Iran have exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation. The two sides are reportedly working to finalize a memorandum of understanding.

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