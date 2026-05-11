KBC taps Huduma Centres to reach wananchi

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and the Huduma Kenya Secretariat have signed an agreement that will see KBC services now taken closer to the public through the Huduma Centre platforms.

Speaking during the event, Public Investments and Assets Management Principal Secretary Cyrell Odede noted that the partnership that begins with Huduma Kenya Makadara Centre will be rolled out across the 47 counties within the next year.

He said the initiative is part of broader government efforts to strengthen access to information and improve service delivery through integrated public platforms.

“The Huduma Kenya one-stop-shop model has transformed public service delivery by making services more accessible, efficient and citizen-centred, consistently achieving a high level of customer satisfaction,” the PS said.

Odede further noted that the government is supporting KBC’s transformation as it undergoes significant restructuring.

“Following its transition into a government-owned enterprise, KBC is undergoing significant restructuring. The government is actively supporting KBC transformation, through infrastructure upgrades and the implementation of comprehensive turnaround strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency and competitiveness,” said PS Odede.

“The National Treasury recognises and appreciates the efforts being made by KBC to fulfil its mandate despite existing challenges. I assure the corporation of government’s continued support as it transitions into a fully fledged government enterprise,” he added.

On his part, KBC Board Chairman, Tom Mshindi said the partnership signifies a new phase in public communication and citizen engagement.

“And you can multiply that to get a sense of the universe that this relationship opens for us,” Mshindi said, describing the collaboration as transformative for government communication.

Mshindi emphasized that the partnership will help improve government outreach across key sectors.

“The work of making these services starts now, making sure people are aware of these services and are encouraged to use them,” said Mshindi.

He added that the initiative will support communication in key sectors including agriculture, education, and health, while also strengthening public awareness campaigns and bookings for government services.

At the same time, the KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye said the national broadcaster is also embracing digital transformation to improve access to services.

“Through this partnership you can walk into any Huduma Kenya across the country and book an advertisement with KBC,” the MD said.

“We are integrating with e-citizen to make more requests. We are also exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the process faster because your time matters,” she added.