Kenyan investors urged to tap into the Blue Economy

As the construction of the Maritime Survival Training and Certification Centre gains momentum at Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA), Kenyan investors have been urged to grab emerging opportunities within the shipping and Blue Economy sectors.

This call was made by Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) Commissioner, Dr. Mugambi Mwirigi, during a visit to the Academy. Dr. Mugambi emphasized the untapped potential within Kenya’s maritime space, noting that increased investment in sea transport could significantly boost the Country’s economy.

He challenged local investors to rethink transportation along the Coast, questioning why viable sea routes such as Mombasa to Lamu or Diani to Kilifi remain underutilized. According to him, these routes present a lucrative opportunity that could generate billions of shillings annually if properly developed and supported.

“This is a goldmine that Kenya is sitting on. With the right investment and infrastructure, sea transport can transform coastal economies and create thousands of jobs,” said Dr. Mugambi.

He further encouraged innovation within the sector, proposing ventures such as floating restaurants and maritime tourism experiences, which would not only diversify the Blue Economy but also create employment opportunities for youth in both the maritime and hospitality industries.

Dr. Mugambi commended Bandari Maritime Academy for its critical role in training and producing competent seafarers, noting that the availability of skilled manpower is a key enabler in the growth of the maritime industry.

On his part, BMA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eric Katana, reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to advancing maritime education and training in the region. He noted that the ongoing development of the Maritime Survival Training and Certification Centre will position the institution as a regional hub for world-class maritime safety and survival training.

Dr. Katana added that the facility will enhance the preparedness of seafarers to meet international standards while supporting the broader growth of Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda.

The Maritime Survival Training and Certification Centre is expected to play a pivotal role in equipping maritime professionals with critical safety skills, further strengthening Kenya’s competitiveness in the global shipping industry.