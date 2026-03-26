‘I feel humbled’ trailblazing media rally champion sheghu reacts to AWISI recognition

Five-times Safari Rally driver Pauline Sheghu HSC, OGW, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude and humility after winning the AWISI Women of Impact in Sports Award 2026.

Sheghu was among 20 African women recognized for their outstanding contributions to sports development across the continent.

“This recognition is not something I take lightly. It is a great honor to be counted among women who are making a difference in sports across our continent and beyond,” she said.

Sheghu emphasized the challenges of pursuing a career in the male-dominated sport, saying, “I am truly humbled by this nomination, because I know the journey in sports is never easy. It takes sacrifice, resilience, courage, and the support of many people who believe in your dream even when the road is tough.”

Sheghu has taken part in five Safari Rallies, four being rounds of the fabled FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and one as a part of the iconic FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) series.

Speaking in Nairobi, Sheghu said the award has given her renewed strength to push boundaries, not just for herself, but for young girls aspiring to make a mark in sports.

Sheghu remarked: “Being recognized by AWISI gives me renewed strength to continue pushing boundaries, not just for myself, but for every young girl who dares to believe that they also belong in spaces that were once considered impossible,” she said.

Sheghu also congratulated the other nominees, saying, “I would also like to congratulate all the incredible women who were nominated for these awards, each one of you proudly representing your beloved motherlands with strength, passion, and determination. Your stories inspire hope and prove that African women are capable of achieving greatness in sports.”

The former Kenya Inter-Media Women’s Champion, who made her mark as a Swahili anchor with the National Broadcaster KBC, and has since participated in all WRC Safari events since her 2023 comeback.

She was well in course for her fifth Safari 100% finish record until she was forced out of the 2026 edition of Safari due to a cracked windscreen, occasioned by a stone-throwing incident.

With an apparently insatiable appetite for success, Sheghu previously showcased her skills in the 2011 ARC Safari, finishing a credible 10th overall in the Supplementary category.

Sheghu’s short-term goal is to improve consistency and stage performance, while her long-term ambition is to become a more competitive WRC driver and open doors for women and local talent in motorsport.

Navigated by Linet Ayuko in an all-women “Queens of the Dust” team, Sheghu is confident in her abilities. When she’s not on the rally stage, Sheghu a public servant has been engaging with the media, activating partner events, and participating in community outreach programs. Post-rally, she’s always focused on sharing lessons, and helping grow the sport locally.

Sheghu credited her navigator, Linet, for bringing experience, calmness, and passion to the team. “Linet is my super navigator, and her mastery of pace notes and consistency under pressure is a huge asset,” she said.

Reflecting on her formative years, Sheghu said she was guided by seasoned drivers and rally legends like Ben Muchemi famously “baba shiro” and John Ngunjiri who believed in her early on. “Those years were tough but grounding, shaping my resilience and hunger to improve,” she said.

In her statement, Sheghu continued, “To those who may not have made it this time, I want to encourage you not to give up. Your work, your impact, and your journey still matter. Opportunities will continue to come, and your time to shine will surely arrive. Keep going, keep believing, and keep breaking barriers. Once again, thank you to the AWISI family for this honor. May we continue to uplift one another, support one another, and open doors for the next generation of women in sports.”

SHEGHU’S SAFARI RALLY KENYA LOWDOWN

-2026: Safari Rally Kenya -Retired with a cracked windscreen following a stone-throwing incident

-2025: KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #47 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N12: 11th Overall/5th in class S

-2024 KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #108 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N10 : 8th Overall /2nd in class S & 5th in National class

2023 KNRC Safari Rally Kenya (NAIVASHA) #110 (Linet Ayuko) Subaru Impreza STi N10: -13th Overall /5th class S & 10th in National class

-The Lioness Rally 2022 (KASARANI SSS CIRCUIT) #22 (Mitchelle Chao) -Subaru Impreza STi N10 Subaru 5TH Overall