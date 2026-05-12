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DCI places notorious Nakuru gang behind killing of PCEA cleric

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Detectives investigating the murder of PCEA Cleric, Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, have linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang known for committing violent robberies in Nakuru County.

Revealing fresh details surrounding the death of the cleric, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the gang was first profiled in July 2022 disguised as security forces in uniforms and known to use an L1A1 firearm to cause havoc.

Investigations have also linked the gang to a violent robbery on the night of May 1st 2026 where Ksh 600,000 was transferred from a victim’s bank account to phone numbers associated to them.

The detectives are also looking into a pattern of attacks within Nakuru County and its environs with suspicion that the same gang is behind the incidents.

“Advanced forensic examinations, including scientific analysis aimed at placing the suspects at the crime scene are still ongoing to build a robust case for prosecution,” said the DCI.

Two suspects have already been arraigned before Court in connection with the murder of the PCEA Cleric who was killed on May 4th.

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The suspects were reportedly found in possession of the mobile phone and SIM cards of the deceased.

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