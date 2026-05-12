Gachagua to use UK, US trips to mobilise election funding

Former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to travel to the United Kingdom and the United States as part of a strategy to raise funds for the party in preparation for the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, Gachagua explained that his overseas engagements aim to mobilise financial resources and establish support networks to address an estimated funding gap in the party’s election preparations.

He indicated that the party anticipates that the primaries alone will cost approximately KSh 2 billion, with half of that amount expected to be generated from nomination fees and the remainder to be sourced externally.

“I have looked at your (National Elections board) budget, the whole election process is about KSh 2 billion. From the nomination fees, we’ll be able to raise KSh 1 billion, and the party will look for another one billion,” he stated.

Gachagua connected the planned trips to this financial shortfall, noting that he aims to engage partners and supporters abroad to help secure the necessary resources.

“This is why I will leave for the United Kingdom on Friday night… thereafter, I will come back then go to the United States again to talk to our friends and partners. We must put money together for elections, we cannot afford to fail,” he said.

He also emphasised that the party is working to strengthen its internal systems as it prepares for what he described as highly competitive nominations across the country.

Gachagua noted that the DCP is already attracting considerable interest from aspirants seeking elective positions, adding that the party’s nomination process will be intense and closely contested.

“The DCP ticket will be the most sought after. The DCP nominations will be a do-or-die situation. It will be like the real general election,” he stated, urging early logistical preparation for nationwide nominations.

He instructed the party’s National Elections Board to commence early preparations, including procurement of election materials and systems.

“The English say, failing to plan is planning to fail. Start preparing, start getting the ballot boxes, start getting the indelible ink, start putting together all the logistics,” he advised.

Gachagua commended recent party nominations in Ol Kalou, describing them as a benchmark for credible internal elections and a demonstration of the party’s organisational strength.

“The whole country is talking about the DCP nominations in Ol Kalou. I may be biased because I’m the party leader, but the truth of the matter is that there has never been such well-organized and credible nominations since the advent of multi-partyism in 1992,” he asserted.

“I am happy with the quality of candidate DCP is presenting to people of Ol Kalou. He is a graduate of agricultural economics from the University of Nairobi. He contested in 2022 and got 19,000 votes. It is the first step of getting away from Tugeges – the Kawanjikus, Wamakeki, Wamafocho, Wamatinga, Wamacukuru….he said

He added that the exercise had served as a “litmus test” for the party’s readiness ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly in managing competitive political processes.

On voter mobilisation, he expressed confidence in achieving high turnout levels, framing it as central to the party’s electoral strategy.

“I am looking at a situation where I am persuading the people of Kenya, we must have an 98% voter turnout to make sure we win,” he remarked