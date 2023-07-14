I won´t allow anarchy to prevail in Kenya, President Ruto declares

President William Ruto says his government will not allow Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to engage in activities that will lead to further loss of lives and destruction of properties in the country.

The president who spoke while in Tharaka Nithi County likened Odinga’s protests call to acts of anarchy, saying that the demonstrations are only meant to derail the government from delivering on its promise to the people of Kenya.

This after a trail of destruction left behind following the Azimio la Umoja led protests on Wednesday.

The head of state issued a stern warning to the opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying that he will not allow him to drive the country to a destructive path.

President Ruto saying that Odinga had a history of causing disruptions since the Moi era, something that his government will not condone.

The head of state saying that the government was well on course in stabilizing the economy to provide opportunities for the youth, who he noted are being used to cause chaos