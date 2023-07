President Ruto to launch Toyota Fortuner local assembly line in Mombasa

President William Ruto is set to launch Toyota Fortuner local assembly line at Associated Vehicle Assembler on Saturday.

He will then proceed to commission the Kenya National Shipping Line Shupavu, at Mombasa Kenya Shipyard Limited.

The President’s five-day tour of the Coastal region began on July 27, covering Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River Counties.

The development tour will focus on projects in the blue economy and fisheries sector in Mombasa, Ukunda, Ngao and Mukowe.