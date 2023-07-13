Uganda, Iran ink deals on visa waiver, agricultural cooperation

The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi Thursday held bilateral discussions leading to the signing of a number of MOU’s.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed were on Visa Waiver for holders of Diplomatic and Service passports, the Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation, and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation.

The two leaders shared on the possibilities to collaborate on the pathogenic and petrochemical industries, agriculture, fighting terrorism and extremism and harnessing science, innovation and technology cadre-ship.

President Raisi is on an official tour in Uganda.

They reiterated their support for negotiated and peaceful resolutions and reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals and values of global peace, security, and stability.

The Presidents regretted the ongoing conflicts throughout the globe, including those in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The Heads of State praised the Republic of Uganda’s and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s excellent relations, which were demonstrated by visits between the two countries’ heads of state and senior government officials. They also emphasized the significance of taking advantage of the available channels to help the two peoples.

“Uganda and The Islamic Republic of Iran have had good relations since the Islamic Revolution, our “common point” as our visitor aptly put it, being the anti-imperialist stand. This fundamental principle has taken us through years of cooperation and we look forward to strengthening and diversifying the same.” Said Museveni.

Adding that: “Today, we shared on the possibilities to collaborate on the pathogenic and petrochemical industries, agriculture, fighting terrorism and extremism and harnessing our science, innovation and technology cadre-ship. I welcome Rais Raisi and wish him a pleasant stay in Uganda.”

The Heads of States discussed health and educational concerns between the Republic of Uganda and the Islamic Republic of Iran including the operationalization of the Iran-Uganda Hospital at Nnguru through joint venture arrangement between the Uganda Police Force and Physicians without Borders of Iran.

The Heads of State noted the abundant untapped potential between the two countries.

The exchange of draft frameworks for cooperation in the areas of business, technical, vocational education, and training, as well as judicial assistance in Criminal matters; sentencing transfers; health; information and telecommunications; and mutual administrative assistance in matters of custom.

They also emphasized the significance of holding the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Iran and Uganda and ordered the foreign ministers to speed up the process of holding the first Joint Commission for Cooperation in Tehran, Iran, preferably in the fourth quarter of 2023, in order to examine and review opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and to assess the progress made on their commitments-

The Heads of State underlined their support for the private sector as a driver of economic growth and development and encouraged collaboration between the private sectors of Iran and Uganda to take advantage of potential opportunities for investment, commerce, and tourism between the two countries.

The two Presidents also discussed issues related to achieving sustainable development goals, particularly those related to the implications of climate change and the upcoming COP28.

They reaffirmed the calls for an acceleration of sustainable solutions to all global challenges, including as eradicating poverty and empowering women, as well as addressing inequality, climate change, and closing the funding gap without leaving anybody behind.

They emphasized how crucial multilateralism and multilateral solutions are to their success.

The Third South Summit will be held in January 2024, and Dr. Raisi welcomed Uganda’s assumption of the NAMI Chairmanship and hosting duties, respectively. He promised to cooperate with him to help his counterpart realize their goals and desires the Movement.

The NAM Summit and Third South Summit, which are set to take place back-to-back in Kampala from January 20th and 23rd, 2024, respectively, were both invited by President Museveni.

President Museveni met Dr. Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi who was accompanied by Ministers and other senior government officials at State House in Entebbe with ceremonial honors.