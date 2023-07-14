Mama Rachel Ruto among First Ladies in US for Leadership Training Programme

United States First Lady Dr Jill Biden Thursday joined FL Mama Rachel Ruto and other First Ladies in a Leadership Training Programme at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City, USA to discuss how to advance critical health and development issues.

This including communicable and chronic disease management, community health, maternal and child health, climate change, health systems and gender disparities in access to health care.

The programme, organised by the Global First Ladies Academy, aims to empower First Ladies to create lasting change in their countries and contribute to global development efforts.

The Academy is a new initiative that aims to support First Ladies in their work to improve health and development in their countries.

The Global First Ladies Academy is a partnership between the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, the Global First Ladies Alliance and the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development.

Other First Ladies attending the four-day event include Jane Masisi of Botswana, Monica Chakwera of Malawi, Auxillia Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow of Gambia, Isaura Gonçalo Ferrão Nyusi of Mozambique and Monica Geingos of Namibia.